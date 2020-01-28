Kumkum Bhagya Preview, January 28, 2020: Pragya talks to Sarita about Abhi

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya will talk to Sarita about Abhi. She will also express her desire to meet him.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Aliya tries hard to convince Sanju and make him leave the city. Sanju, however, expresses his doubt over Ranbir snatching away Prachi from him if he leaves. Meanwhile, Pragya feels sad that she could not meet Abhi. Thereafter, she convinces Ranbir and his family members to go out for coffee along with her. She starts searching for Abhi after having reached the restaurant and also asks Purab about him.

Meanwhile, Shahana and Prachi bump into Abhi while looking for a table. Thereafter, they convince him to meet their mother. He then decides to go with them but then suddenly remembers about the flowers which he wanted to buy for Pragya. Abhi and Pragya cross paths unknowingly thereafter. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Pragya informs Sarita about some kind of misunderstanding which might have happened between her and Abhi.

Pragya also admits about understanding the reason behind not meeting Abhi. She further says that she cannot control her emotions because of which she remains angry and upset with him. Pragya also expresses her desire to meet Abhi. What happens next? Will Sarita understand Pragya’s emotions? Will she help Pragya meet Abhi? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

