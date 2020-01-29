Kumkum Bhagya Preview, January 29, 2020: Maya to fake her death in front of Prachi

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi tries to stop Maya from attempting suicide. Meanwhile, Rhea keeps a watch on them.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Rhea and Aliya try to convince Abhi that Sanju had tried to attack both of them. Thereafter, he takes Rhea home but is upset about the fact that he was not able to meet Pragya again. Meanwhile, Ranbir has a discussion with his family members about Prachi and her mother Pragya. Later on, Pragya, Abhi and Purab share their contact numbers so that they can stay in touch.

However, Aliya gets to see Pragya’s old number and messages in Abhi’s phone. She then saves the same number as Daadi and blocks it at the same time. On the other hand, Pragya sends a message to Abhi which is deleted by Aliya upon receiving it. Rhea asks Maya to enact a drama in front of others wherein she will need to fake a suicide attempt. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi is with Maya.

She is then seen scolding the latter for attempting to commit suicide. Meanwhile, Rhea quietly watches the two of them from a distance. Thereafter, Maya tells Prachi that it is better for her to die and then jumps in front of the truck again in order to fake her death. However, Maya gets pulled away from the truck by Prachi who then slaps her. What happens next? Will Rhea’s evil plan work this time? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

