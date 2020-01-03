Kumkum Bhagya Preview, January 3, 2020: Rhea and Sanju plot against Prachi

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Ranbir tries to make Prachi understand about his love for her. Prachi, on the other hand, is completely clueless about the same.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that both Ranbir and Aryan become quite nervous while entering Prachi’s house. They also decide not to bring out the topic until Prachi says something herself. Pragya notices Ranbir is nervous and realizes that he wants to propose Prachi. Ranbir asks Aryan to enquire from Shahana whether the latter knows anything about him and Prachi. Shahana replies on the affirmative making Aryan think that Ranbir has already proposed Prachi.

Ranbir decides to ask Prachi himself post which she replies with a yes. But he does not realize that she was actually talking about bringing some file to the office. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Rhea and Sanju plot against Prachi. She suggests making an MMS of Prachi post which they will spread the clip to numerous other people and thereby embarrass her in front of everyone.

Meanwhile, Ranbir finally gets to talk to Prachi alone. He tells her that he is not joking around and convinces her through different possible ways. Ranbir further mentions that he is pretty much serious about whatever he said to her the other day. On the other hand, Prachi seems totally clueless about whatever he is saying. Ranbir then says that he had come to her house for finalizing everything with her family. What happens next? Will Prachi realize that Ranbir loves her? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

