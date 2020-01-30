Kumkum Bhagya Preview, January 30, 2020: Prachi falls prey to Rhea's trap

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi will vow to help Maya and reach the police station. There she decides to change her testimony.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Rhea gets jealous again upon seeing Ranbir and Prachi together. She then meets Prachi when Ranbir goes to meet Abhi for some work. She then asks Prachi to be friends with her as their families are already in good terms with each other. Prachi agrees with her thinking that Rhea is being honest and accepts her friendship. Rhea then asks Prachi to accompany her for some work downstairs.

She tells Prachi that she wants to show her some new clothes which she had bought and kept inside her car. After that, Prachi falls prey to Rhea’s plan as she spots Maya about to get run over by a truck. She is able to save Maya only to be blamed by the latter that it is because of her she is trying to commit suicide. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Rhea instigates Ranbir against Prachi.

She tells him that Prachi has always been against him. However, Ranbir tells her that Prachi will never do such a thing and that he trusts her more than himself. This particular statement made by Ranbir shocks Rhea. Meanwhile, Prachi reaches the police station along with Maya. She informs the officials that she had given a wrong statement earlier. Prachi also expresses her desire to change her testimony. Will this put Ranbir’s life at stake? Stay hooked to know more.

