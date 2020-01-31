Kumkum Bhagya Preview, January 31, 2020: Ranbir left heartbroken after Prachi's betrayal

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, a heartbroken Ranbir will express his feelings for Prachi in front of Aryan. The latter will ask him to solve the issues with her.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that instead of going inside the office with Rhea, Prachi goes to help Maya instead. She then goes with the latter to the police station. Meanwhile, Rhea tries to instigate Ranbir against Prachi by saying that she will go against him. However, Ranbir refuses to believe her and speaks about the same to Aryan too. He also gets to know that Rhea had implicated Prachi earlier in the drugs case.

He then decides to protect Prachi from Rhea’s evil intentions. Ranbir also vows to propose her and makes a call to her. However, Prachi does not answer his calls despite multiple attempts. Meanwhile, Prachi informs the officials at the police station that she wants to change her statement. Later on, the police come to arrest Ranbir but he is saved as Abhi arrives with anticipatory bail. He then informs Ranbir that Rhea had asked him to prepare the bail procedure beforehand.

(ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya Preview, January 28, 2020: Pragya talks to Sarita about Abhi)

He further said that Rhea warned him about Prachi going against Ranbir. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir gets heartbroken and cries inconsolably while Aryan tries to pacify him. He then says that he is upset with Prachi because she does not trust him. An angry Aryan says that if Ranbir is having any issues with Prachi then he should meet her and sort everything out. Ranbir then says that he does want to clear the things but Prachi is ignoring his calls. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

Read More