Kumkum Bhagya Preview, January 4, 2020: Ranbir proposes Prachi again

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Ranbir goes to propose Prachi again. They are seen by Rhea too who is leaving Prachi's house.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir decides to take consent from Prachi’s family thinking that she has replied to him in the affirmative. Prachi then says that she was actually talking about the loan documents. This makes Ranbir realize that he had never proposed Prachi post which he gets upset and goes home. Meanwhile, Rhea informs Sanju that she won’t include Prachi in the MMS which she will make and circulate among others.

She says that she will use someone who resembles Prachi and will morph the latter’s face in the video. Rhea even plans to steal some of Prachi’s clothes for making the MMS. Ranbir calls up Rhea to inform that he can no longer be with her. However, Rhea cuts his call saying she is busy upon realizing the same. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir goes to Prachi’s house again.

He is seen standing at the gate exactly at the time when she is entering the house. Ranbir does not waste a minute and approaches Prachi immediately. He goes on his knees and holds her hands too. On the other hand, Rhea is about to leave Prachi’s house but suddenly notices Ranbir on his knees in front of Prachi. This makes her angry but neither Ranbir nor Prachi are able to notice her. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

