Kumkum Bhagya Preview, January 7, 2020: Prachi finds out about the MMS

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi will come to know about the MMS clip. Not only this, her fellow students will also insult her.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi tries to follow the girl who is wearing her dupatta. However, Rhea helps the girl Roshlyn hide from Prachi. Later on, Roshlyn demands the full amount of money by next day and threatens to tell Prachi everything if she does not get the same. This makes Rhea worried as she has does not have much money left with her. Meanwhile, Prachi asks Sarita to look for her dupatta.

Sarita, however, gets distracted because of work and forgets about the same. On the other hand, Ranbir offers to drop Prachi home. Meanwhile, Rhea reaches Prachi’s residence where she is readily welcomed by Pragya. She uses this as a chance to put back the dupatta inside the cupboard. Rhea engages in a conversation with Pragya and almost decides not to leak Prachi’s MMS. However, she gets to see Ranbir with Prachi again while leaving which makes her angry.

Thereafter, Rhea leaks the MMS everywhere. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi goes to college only to be shown the MMS clip by one of her fellow students. This shocks Prachi who is almost in tears. She also throws away the phone on a fit of rage. However, the guy gets angry on her instead and asks her to not to create ruckus over her own mistake. Another guy comments that Prachi has done everything just for publicity. What happens next? Will Ranbir help Prachi get out of this situation? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

