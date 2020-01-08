Kumkum Bhagya Preview, January 8, 2020: Pragya gets a call from Prachi's college

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya is called to Prachi's college by the Principal. Meanwhile, Abhi and Vikram also reach the college.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir leaves Prachi’s residence without proposing her. Meanwhile, Prachi reaches home only to find her dupatta back in the drawer. This makes her wonder about the girl wearing the same dupatta in college. Rhea’s friend Dimpy is shocked when she gets to see the leaked MMS. She is also unaware of the fact that it was, in fact, Rhea’s plan. Meanwhile, Rhea talks to Sanju about the MMS.

She also informs him that she has leaked the MMS in a group which does not have Ranbir as a member. The next day, Prachi finds everyone behaving in a strange manner with her in college. She then gets to see the MMS in one of guy’s phone and rushes to the bathroom where she breaks into tears. On the other hand, Ranbir also comes to know about the MMS. He tells Prachi that he knows this is fake and promises to support her.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi’s mother Pragya sits worried back at home. She also reveals that she has been called by the Principal of Prachi’s college for talking about something important. This makes her almost certain that Prachi is in some kind of trouble. Meanwhile, Abhi and Vikram also attend the college committee’s meeting. They are informed that the discussions will begin once Prachi’s mother arrives there. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

(ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya Preview, January 7, 2020: Prachi finds out about the MMS)

Credits :Zee TV

Read More