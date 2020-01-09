Kumkum Bhagya Preview, January 9, 2020: Ranbir gets arrested by the police

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Ranbir will spot one of the boys watching Prachi's MMS clip. He then thrashes the boy and ends up being arrested.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that the Principal of Prachi’s college decides to suspend her. He also informs the council members of the college about the same and says that he will wait for Abhi to arrive in order to announce the decision. He also calls up Pragya and asks her to come to the college. Meanwhile, Prachi breaks down inside the washroom. Ranbir tries his best to pacify her but to no avail.

Prachi is upset with Ranbir too as he had also seen the MMS. Pragya reaches the college at the same time when Prachi is about to leave with Shahana. Rhea pretends to act innocent in front of Pragya and informs about the MMS clip of Prachi. Pragya decides to go home instead and be with Prachi. Abhi gets to see Pragya but is not able to meet her as he notices Sanju there in the college campus too.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir stops one of the boys in college from watching Prachi’s MMS. However, the boy refuses to listen to Ranbir which angers him. Thereafter, Ranbir starts thrashing the boy in a merciless manner. Prachi enters the college after sometime only to find out that Ranbir has been arrested by the police. What happens next? Will Prachi be able to save Ranbir? Will everyone come to know who the real culprit is? Stay hooked to know more.

