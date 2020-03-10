Kumkum Bhagya Preview, March 10, 2020: Prachi plans to celebrate Holi at the Mehra house with Pragya

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kumkum Bhagya Preview: Prachi blames Pragya for Ranbir's condition. She then thinks of taking the latter to the Mehra residence for celebrating Holi.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir gestures his family members about Prachi staging a drama about being his wife to save him from the forceful engagement. Thereafter, all of them get ready to leave the premises citing the reason that Ranbir is already married because of which he cannot tie the knot with another girl. However, Maya’s father is adamant about his decision and stops them from leaving everything midway.

Maya also demands to see the girl’s face with whom Ranbir has tied the knot and is leaving her for the same. She then lifts Prachi’s veil which leaves her in utter shock. Moreover, her father becomes impatient and asks Ranbir forcefully to get engaged with Maya. In the preview of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi has an argument with Pragya. She tells the latter that whatever plan she had made was wrong.

She further states that it’s because of that particular plan that Ranbir is now being forced to get engaged to Maya. On the other hand, Abhi asks Vikram to invite Maya’s father to their residence for celebrating Holi. He actually plans to threaten the latter and ask him to back out of the engagement. Meanwhile, Sarita asks Prachi to take Pragya for Holi celebrations at the Mehra residence. Prachi, however, feels that Pragya will not go with her? What happens next? Will Pragya and Abhi come face to face this Holi? Stay hooked to know more.

