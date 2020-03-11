Kumkum Bhagya Preview, March 11, 2020: Prachi and Ranbir to celebrate Holi together

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kumkum Bhagya Preview: Prachi tries hard to convince Pragya for joining the Holi celebrations. Later on, she plays Holi with Ranbir.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Aliya is worried about Rhea’s well-being as the latter is bothered by the fact that Ranbir is getting engaged. Meanwhile, Prachi informs Pragya how their plan regarding the engagement has failed miserably. She also says that all of them have been invited by Maya’s family for celebrating Holi with them and that this is the final chance to save Ranbir from forcefully getting engaged without his consent.

However, Pragya refuses to be a part of the Holi celebrations. On the other hand, Abhi asks Vikram to invite Maya’s family over to their residence so that he can figure something out to end all the drama. He also refuses to take part in celebrations like Pragya. Meanwhile, Ranbir invites Prachi over to his house for Holi celebrations. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi tries to convince Pragya for the attending the Holi celebrations.

She says that Pragya can help to stop Ranbir and Maya’s engagement by going to the Mehra residence. She also says that the engagement cannot be stopped without Pragya’s help. In yet another scene, Prachi and Ranbir are seen looking into each other’s eyes. Just then, she smears his face with colors and starts dancing. What happens next? Will Prachi be able to save Ranbir from Maya’s trap? Stay hooked to know more.

