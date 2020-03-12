Kumkum Bhagya Preview, March 12, 2020: Meera gets to know Pragya's real identity?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kumkum Bhagya Preview: Pragya reveals about her past life to Meera. The latter gets suspicious thinking about the same.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi tries her best to convince Pragya for attending the Holi celebrations. The latter accepts Prachi’s proposal only on one condition that she will not be playing Holi. The two of them reach Mehra residence the next day for attending the same. Later on, Pragya reminisces the memories she had with Abhi and gets emotional thinking about the same. She is not aware that the house belongs to Abhi himself.

On the other hand, someone hugs Abhi from behind and accidentally spills color on his clothes. This makes him angry after which he goes inside again to change his outfit. He is helped by Meera for finding some new clothes to wear. Meanwhile, Prachi and Ranbir get involved in a fun banter during the celebrations. She accepts the challenge of putting color on him and later on wins the same. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, we get to see Prachi and Ranbir playing Holi together.

(ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya Preview, March 11, 2020: Prachi and Ranbir to celebrate Holi together)

After some time, Pragya goes inside the Mehra residence where she gets to meet Meera in the kitchen. The latter asks her the reason behind not playing Holi. Pragya then opens up about her past life and reveals the true reason in front of Meera who gets suspicious about the same. Will Meera get to know that Pragya is Abhi’s wife? Will Abhi and Pragya meet during the Holi celebrations? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

Read More