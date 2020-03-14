Kumkum Bhagya Preview, March 16, 2020: Abhi and Pragya to reconcile again?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kumkum Bhagya Preview: Pragya and Abhi dance their hearts out together at the Holi party. But have they reconciled yet? We will get to know this in the next episode.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Abhi accidentally spills colors on Pragya because of which the two of them are not able to recognize each other. After some time, Pragya misses Abhi at the Holi party and gets emotional. On the other hand, Maya gets to see Prachi with Ranbir after which she asks the latter to stay away from him. Prachi then says that she knows Maya’s father has been blackmailing Ranbir for the marriage.

Later on, Ranbir calls Maya to his room. He plans to get her drunk and reveal everything in between the same. On the other hand, someone throws colors into Prachi’s eyes which worries Ranbir who then takes her inside the house. The two of them are seen together inside his room by Aliya who then gets angry about the same. Dadi mixes something into a drink and asks Maya to consume the same. However, Ranbir ends up drinking it too.

Now, the preview of the next episode of Kumkum Bhagya will shock everyone as we can see Abhi and Pragya dancing together to the tunes of a Holi song. Now, we will get to know whether it’s a reality or just an imagination of either of them only in the next episode. Well, on a good note, it will be exciting to see Abhi and Pragya reconciling with each other after a very long time. Stay hooked with us to get more updates about the show.

