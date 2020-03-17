Kumkum Bhagya Preview, March 17, 2020: Pragya goes to meet Mr. Mehra

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kumkum Bhagya Preview: Pallavi takes Pragya to meet Mr. Mehra in his room. Meanwhile, Abhi wakes up after hearing her voice.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir ends up consuming more bhaang and Prachi is unable to stop him. On the other hand, she takes him away from Maya when the latter tries to dance with him. Meanwhile, Ranbir’s mother Pallavi tries to flatter Maya and then makes her drink the bhaang so that she confesses the truth. Abhi tries his hands on Maya’s father and threatens the latter to make him call off the wedding.

However, Maya’s father does not pay any attention to the same as he is also under the influence of bhaang. Meanwhile, Pragya dreams of celebrating Holi with Abhi. On the other hand, Prachi asks Ranbir whether he likes Maya. He then says that he only loves Prachi. She does not pay heed to his words and instead makes Maya talk to Ranbir so that she can record their conversation. Fortunately, Maya confesses the truth.

(ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya Preview, March 16, 2020: Abhi and Pragya to reconcile again?)

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Pallavi meets Pragya and takes her to Mr. Mehra's room. They open the door only to find Abhi and Vikram sleeping together. However, Pragya is not able to see Abhi as his face is turned away from her. She laughs her heart out as Pallavi tries to wake them up. She also states that she can meet them later. Abhi gets to hear Pragya’s voice in his sleep and wakes up immediately. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

Read More