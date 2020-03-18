Kumkum Bhagya Preview, March 18, 2020: Prachi's memory card goes missing

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi informs Ranbir's family about her missing memory card. She also alleges someone has pushed her nearby the staircase.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Pragya enters the room with Pallavi to meet Mr. Mehra. However, she is not able to recognize Abhi as his face is turned to the opposite side. She takes leave from Pallavi and then returns home. On the other hand, Prachi decides to stay back to keep a check on Ranbir. Meanwhile, Sarita feels someone is following her and turns back to catch the person.

However, she is unable to see anyone as Aliya already hides before being seen. She then decides to steal Prachi’s phone which has all the evidence against Maya that may lend Rhea in trouble too. Aliya gets to see Prachi nearby the staircase and makes her fall intentionally to get hold of the latter’s phone. She then removes the memory card that consists of the evidence. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi informs Ranbir’s family about her missing memory card.

(ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya Preview, March 17, 2020: Pragya goes to meet Mr. Mehra)

She says that the memory card is missing from her phone. Prachi also tells them about the incident in which she falls from the stairs and the phone slips from her hands. She alleges that someone might have stolen the memory card from her phone at that time. Prachi adds that the person might have pushed her intentionally. What happens next? Will Aliya get caught? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

Read More