Kumkum Bhagya Preview, March 19, 2020: Pragya and Abhi remember their first daughter

Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya and Abhi remember Kiara after the Holi celebrations. Both of them confess their feelings to Sarita and Meera respectively.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Pallavi informs Aliya about the video recorded by Prachi which has all the required evidence. However, later on Pallavi gets to see that the video is not able to play. On the other hand, Prachi wonders about the missing video on her phone. At the same time, Ranbir’s friend Aryan finds out that the memory card is missing from Prachi’s phone. She informs the same to Ranbir’s family.

They believe her words but this does not stop Prachi from being angry with Ranbir for getting drunk. Aryan suspects Aliya of stealing the memory card from Prachi’s phone. However, she claims about being innocent in front of him which he readily believes later on. On the other hand, Prachi confesses in front of Shahana that Ranbir expressed his feelings for her during the Holi celebrations. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya remembers Kiara.

She confesses in front of Sarita about her first daughter Kiara. She also shows the latter a photo of her daughter and admits about loving her more than anything. On the other hand, Abhi also talks to Meera about Kiara. He remembers playing Holi with her and gets emotional. This confession is made by Pragya too in front of Sarita. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

