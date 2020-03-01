Kumkum Bhagya Preview, March 2, 2020: Prachi and Ranbir in a new dilemma

Kumkum Bhagya Preview: Prachi and Ranbir are trapped inside the library premises. Prachi gets scared thinking about the same.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi gets a brilliant idea from Sarita for helping Ranbir. She suggests that Ranbir should convince Maya by saying that he does want to marry her and then extract the truth from her. Prachi conveys the same to Ranbir and also suggests recording Maya's confession. Ranbir then meets Maya at the library and starts a casual conversation with her while Prachi starts recording everything on her phone.

Maya is almost flattered by Ranbir’s words and is about to reveal the truth. However, she gets scared suddenly and then leaves. This angers Ranbir who then bangs the door of the library. Unfortunately, it gets jammed and both Ranbir and Prachi are trapped inside. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir informs Prachi about their new trouble. He adds that they need to get help within ten minutes.

(ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya Preview, February 28, 2020: Maya decides to tie the knot with Ranbir)

He also says that the entire college will get vacant soon. Ranbir hilariously says that if they get trapped inside the library then she will have to spend the night with him. This makes Prachi nervous and scared at the same time while thinking about the situation. What happens next? Will Prachi and Ranbir be successful in extracting the truth from Maya? Will Rhea get caught too? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

Read More