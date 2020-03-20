Kumkum Bhagya Preview, March 20, 2020: Ranbir has a special request for Prachi

Kumkum Bhagya Preview: Ranbir goes to meet Prachi and convinces her to be friends with him like before. It is yet to be seen whether Prachi agrees with him or not.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi is worried about Shahana informing everyone if she tells her about Ranbir. On the other hand, Prachi’s anger bothers Ranbir who then seeks advice from Abhi. However, the latter thinks Ranbir is talking about Rhea and tells him not to worry that the girl he is talking about loves him back. On the other hand, Pragya and Abhi get emotional as they remember their first child, Kiara.

Abhi also states that Prachi reminds him of Pragya. On the other hand, Ranbir is asked by Maya and her family to prepare himself for the Sangeet ceremony. He then tries calling Prachi but she ignores his calls. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir goes to Prachi’s house to meet her and sort things out. He then requests her not to be afraid of him.

Ranbir also says he is okay with the fact that she has no feelings for him. He also asks her not to change for the same and that everything between them will remain as it is. Ranbir states that he will never force Prachi to fall in love with him. He, however, requests her not to ask him to drop his feelings for her. What happens next? Will Prachi accept Ranbir’s proposal or reject him? Stay hooked to know more.

