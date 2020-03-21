Kumkum Bhagya Preview, March 23, 2020: Maya to catch Prachi and Ranbir together

Kumkum Bhagya Preview: Maya gets to see Prachi and Ranbir together at a mall. She then confronts them about their feelings for each other.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi ignores Ranbir’s calls repeatedly and asks Shahana to stop bothering her too. In the meantime, Ranbir reaches Prachi’s house to clear things out with her. He also tries to confess his feelings for her again. However, Ranbir states that he will never force Prachi to love him back. He says that Prachi can take as much time as she wants and can reject his proposal too.

Prachi also asks for some more time from Ranbir to reply to his proposal. He then asks her to accompany him for shopping with Maya’s family at a mall. Ranbir also asks Prachi to pretend to be in love with him so that Maya’s family notices the same and calls off the wedding. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir and Prachi are caught roaming at the mall together by Maya.

She gets jealous and asks the two of them to stay away from each other. Maya also confronts both of them and asks them for how long they have been in love with each other. Ranbir keeps mum regarding the entire matter after which Maya turns to Prachi for an answer. She then shocks both Ranbir and Maya by replying in the negative. What happens next? Will Ranbir get trapped with Maya forever because of Prachi? Stay hooked to know more.

