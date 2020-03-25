Kumkum Bhagya Preview, March 25, 2020: Prachi and Aryan enact a plan

Kumkum Bhagya Preview: Prachi and Aryan enact a plan to save Ranbir from Maya. She asks him to keep a tab on the anonymous guy who is with Maya.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Maya confronts both Ranbir and Prachi and asks them whether they are in love with each other. The two of them end up replying in the affirmative which shocks Maya. On the other hand, Ranbir’s mom Pallavi and Daadi also reach the mall to make sure the plan to get rid of Maya is working well there. They also overhear Ranbir who expresses his feelings for Prachi. As a result, Pallavi makes an urgent call.

She calls Prachi’s family members and informs them that the latter and Ranbir are in love. On the other hand, both Abhi and Pragya remember each other and get emotional after having looked at old photographs. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi asks Aryan to keep a tab on the guy who is with Maya. The latter agrees to her plan.

Prachi asks Aryan to gather every information about the anonymous guy and his relationship with Maya. Well, the audiences are also eager to know more about Maya’s hidden past. But the thing here is that if Maya gets exposed then Aliya and Rhea’s truth will also come out in front of everyone. Now, we will have to wait until the next episode to know further details about the same. Stay hooked with us to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

