Kumkum Bhagya Preview, March 3, 2020: Ranbir to express his feelings for Prachi again

Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir tries to express his feelings for Prachi. He also says that he feels safe around her. Well, we will have to wait for the next episode for more updates.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir and Prachi fall into trouble again as they get trapped inside a library. Prachi says in a heat of the moment that Ranbir should not tie the knot with Maya. However, she remains silent on being asked about the same. She then tries banging the door continuously and fortunately it is opened by the peon. Meanwhile, Maya and Rhea get involved in an argument regarding Ranbir.

Maya then threatens Rhea by saying that she will inform everyone how the latter and Aliya framed Ranbir earlier if the marriage is stopped. This makes Rhea worried and jealous too when she suddenly gets to see Ranbir and Prachi coming out of the library together. On the other hand, Ranbir’s mom also asks him to express his feelings to the girl he loves. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir seeks help from Prachi again.

He informs her that he feels like taking any kind of trouble whenever Prachi is with him. Ranbir further adds that Maya also does not seem to be a trouble for him when he is with Prachi. What happens next? Will Ranbir finally express his feelings for Prachi? Will she understand the same? What will Rhea do to stop Maya and Ranbir’s wedding? Stay hooked to know more.

