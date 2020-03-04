Kumkum Bhagya Preview, March 4, 2020: Prachi shares her worries with Ranbir

Kumkum Bhagya Preview: Prachi says Ranbir will not be able to talk to her if he marries Maya. He then tries to pacify her.

In the latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Maya’s parents pay another visit to Ranbir’s house. They not only threaten him but also inform him that the family who had broken off the engagement is now dead. Ranbir is warned of the consequences he is going to bear if he fails to marry Maya. Rhea blames Prachi for the present circumstances. Even Ranbir’s mother Pallavi supports her in this matter saying that the latter is trying to help Ranbir.

Pallavi also chides Prachi for creating problems for Ranbir with her plans. This makes Prachi upset who then stays away from Ranbir the entire day at the office. Ranbir gets to know about the entire incident and decides to tell Prachi that she is important for him. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi and Ranbir have a conversation about the entire matter revolving around his engagement with Maya.

Prachi shares her worries with Ranbir saying that he won’t be able to talk to her if he ties the knot with Maya. However, Ranbir says in a convincing tone that he will never stop talking to her. He further states that he won’t let Maya enter his life and that she will have no control over him. What happens next? Will Ranbir be able to save himself from the clutches of Maya and her family? Stay hooked to know more.

