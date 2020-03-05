Kumkum Bhagya Preview, March 5, 2020: Prachi tries her best to help Ranbir

Kumkum Bhagya Preview: Prachi goes to Dimple's house for bringing her back. She is surprised to know that the latter has gone for a shoot.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi asks Ranbir whether he will interact with her even after tying the knot with Maya. Ranbir then clarifies that he is not marrying Maya and that he will never stop interacting with Prachi. Thereafter, they go to Prachi’s house wherein Ranbir confesses that he has been forced for the engagement with Maya. After hearing the same, Sarita devises a plan and asks Ranbir to pretend that he is already married.

She further states that no father would ever want his daughter to be engaged to someone who is already married. Thereafter, an actress named Dimple is hired by them who agrees to pretend to be Ranbir’s wife. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir gears up to meet everyone else and show them his fake wife, Dimple. Just then, Prachi arrives and puts a garland made of flowers around his neck.

Ranbir is startled to see the same and astonishingly looks at Prachi. Meanwhile, Prachi herself feels weird about the same as she feels she is tying the knot with him. Later on, she goes to bring Dimple from the latter’s house. She then finds out that the actress has jetted off to Delhi for a shoot. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

