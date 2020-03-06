Kumkum Bhagya Preview, March 6, 2020: Prachi dresses as a bride for Ranbir

Kumkum Bhagya Preview: Prachi informs Ranbir about Dimple's absence and gives him the idea of posing as his fake wife. Ranbir then asks a question to her that leaves her baffled.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Dimple gets ready to be Ranbir’s fake wife. Prachi then clicks some pictures of Ranbir and Dimple so that they can prove it to everyone they are married for real. Moreover, Sarita brings vermilion and garlands for both of them. Prachi then does Ranbir’s tilak and puts the garland around his neck. For a second, she feels like she is actually tying the knot with him.

On the other hand, Aliya tries to talk to one of the superiors of Maya’s father but he also says that he cannot help her in this regard. The next day, Prachi goes to Dimple’s house to bring her back. However, she finds out that Dimple had gone to Delhi for one of her shoots. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi reaches the engagement party and informs Ranbir that Dimple will be late.

She then thinks of waiting for the latter but gets scared while thinking about the consequences. Prachi then informs Ranbir that she will dress up in Dimple’s clothes and pose as his bride. Ranbir then asks her whether she really wants to be his bride. What happens next? What will Rhea and Maya do after getting to see Prachi and Ranbir together? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

