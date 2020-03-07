Kumkum Bhagya Preview, March 9, 2020: Maya's mother demands to see Ranbir's wife

Kumkum Bhagya Preview: Ranbir secretly informs his mother about the plan to cancel his engagement. Meanwhile, Maya's mother demands to see Prachi's face.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir is accompanied by his family members to the engagement ceremony. However, Ranbir starts to get worried when neither Prachi nor Dimple shows up. He is then forcefully asked to put the ring in Maya’s hand. Suddenly, Prachi arrives there and is able to stop the engagement from taking place. She then begins her act and informs everyone that Ranbir had earlier tied the knot with her.

Later on, when Ranbir asks Prachi about Dimple, she says that the latter got late because of which she had to pose as his fake wife. However, the fake story does not go well with Ranbir’s mother Pallavi. She gets hysterical thinking about the fact that her son has married someone without her consent. Pallavi then demands to know the real identity of Ranbir’s wife. In the preview of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi and Ranbir are taken aback by Pallavi’s demand.

Ranbir then devises an idea and hugs his mother. He then whispers on her ear that he is not married yet. Ranbir also informs Pallavi about Prachi posing as his fake wife. On the other hand, Maya’s mother gets irritated too and demands to see who the girl is hiding behind the veil. She demands to see the face of Ranbir’s wife. What happens next? Will Ranbir be able to help Prachi? Stay hooked to know more.

