Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, 3 February, 2020: Prachi takes Ranbir’s side

Rhea gets happy seeing Ranbir’s trust for him. Prachi disclose about being on Ranbir’s side.

The show starts with Ranbir leaving for the room in a drunk state, Abhi calls him and hugs him. He orders Pallavi to take care of him. Rhea gets happy seeing Ranbir’s broken trust for Prachi. Pragya reaches home and thinks about Ranbir’s condition. She tells Prachi that Ranbir is innocent but Prachi denies listening to her. Pragya gets surprised seeing Maya at her home. Shahana and Sarita also take Maya’s side. Prachi asks Pragya to help Maya at the moment to get justice for her.

Maya acts innocent in front of her and leaves. Pragya informs Prachi that Maya is lying to everyone and she is the culprit. Rhea scolds Maya for drinking alcohol outside Prachi’s home, but she tells her that now no will going to change the game. Pragya tries to make everyone understand that Ranbir is innocent then Prachi discloses that she is also with Ranbir as Maya is plotting against him. She tells the whole incident about Maya’s suicide attempt. Pragya praises her for taking the right step.

Ranbir tells Aryan to leave him alone for some time. Aryan plays a prank with Ranbir while Rhea arrives to meet him. She tells to avoid stress as she will always be with him. Ranbir apologizes to her for not trusting her. She gets happy seeing this.

The next morning, Pragya favors Prachi for her smart she has become with the time. She wakes her up and tells to get ready for college. Pallavi asks Ranbir to have breakfast. She shares her worry with Rhea when Prachi calls him Rhea sees and questions herself.

Will Prachi be able to tell Ranbir the truth? Stay tuned to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

