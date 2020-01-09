Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, 9 January 2020: Prachi leaves the college; Ranbir gets arrested

Pragya makes Prachi understand to make stand for herself and bring her spoiled reputation back. Ranbir get arrested for hitting Nick as he has said wrong for Prachi

The show starts with Prachi locked herself in the room. Sahana & Sarita ji tries to make that open. Pragya arrives & tries to make Prachi understand to open the door. Prachi opens the door and started crying. Pragya makes her understand that people who cry are weak and you are not weak, this is just an exam in your life after passing which will make your character more strong. If you will not go to college, then people will surely think that you are the person in that MMS.

Pragya motivates Prachi to go to college without any hesitation, face the problem & prove herself right. She says her that she has to fight this time to bring her reputation back. After hearing all this she decides to fight and prove herself right in front of everyone. Ranbir thinks about the person who made such video of Prachi to spoil her image.

Ranbir fights with one of his friend Nick because he was talking bad about Prachi, but she came and stopped him from fighting with him. Prachi tries to makes him understand but he didn’t so she leaved from there. Prachi gave letter to her Principal and said that she will leave the college as many people has problem with her.

Ranbir came where his friend asks him to say sorry to him, but instead of that Ranbir tells him that if he says sorry to Prachi then he will forgive him. His friend tells him that he is the son of a politician & when he will know what ranbir did to him he will not spare him. Ranbir told him that he will not forgive why he hitted him & neither going to make it forget by anyone. He warns everyone that no one will say anything about her. Police comes to the college and arrests Ranbir. Prachi in college stands for herself without leaving form there & challenges them to prove her wrong. Rhea & her friends talked wrong about Prachi where Rhea overhears that Ranbir was arrested.

On the other side Prachi comes to meet Ranbir at the police station, where Ranbir tells that he can’t hear anything about her because he has a different value for her, but she tells him that he doesn’t have to do anything for her because she has left the college.

Now the question is when will Abhi & Pragya meet? Will Abhi who Prachi’s mother is? Stay tuned with us to know.

