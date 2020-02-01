Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, February 1, 2020: Ranbir gets drunk

Prachi tries to clarify everything. Later, Pragya realizes Ranbir’s innocence.

Kumkum bhagya begins with Ranbir shouting on Prachi and clearing her that he can't do anything like this ever. he leaves in anger, while Prachi tries to tell him the truth but he refuses listening her. Prachi thinks that she has done a huge mistake against Ranbir. Pallavi comes to meet Pragya and tells her that they didn't expected this from Prachi but Pragya takes Prachi side which makes her feel hopeless and she leaves.

Prachi tries to talk to Ranbir but he leaves. Rhea yells on Prachi because of this and wants her to stay away from her family. Sarita and Pragya discusses about Prachi and Ranbir's activities. Prachi requests Aryan to make her talk to Ranbir once but he lectures her for her drastic step. She tries to tell the truth to Shahana and him but they denies to listen. Aryan stops Ranbir from drinking and tries to calm him down. He gets annoyed listening about Prachi again and again.

Pragya saves Ranbir from an accident. Ranbir tells Pragya that he never disrespected anyone, then Prachi doesn't believed him and brings out the anger of his mind in front of her. Aryan comes and apologizes Pragya for Ranbir's behaviour. Pragya gets to know that Ranbir is telling the truth. Abhi tells Kohli's to move on and concentrate on proving Ranbir innocent. Everyone gets upset after seeing him drunken. Abhi scolds him for doing that and tell him to not do such things again.

Credits :ZEE TV

