Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, February 11, 2020: Abhi asks Rhea about the truth

Kumkum Bhagya begins with Rhea blaming herself for being bad but Aliya consoles her and tells her that she is right and only fighting for her love. Aliya tells her to meet Maya as she can create problem to her. Abhi thinks about Rhea’s love for Ranbir while Ranbir thinks about Prachi’s importance in his life. Prachi asks Ranbir about the weather and catches balloon in her hands. Abhi sees Prachi and thinks that Ranbir is dropping him.

Abhi buys bouquet for Pragya and a vendor asks Ranbir to buy that balloon as it is a gift by God. Abhi asks Maya to open the door but Rhea already informs her about Abhi’s arrival. Abhi leaves when Maya denies opening the door. He gets surprised seeing Rhea’s car there. On the other side, Ranbir seems happy to give a balloon to Prachi. They reach home while talking about about their love.

Abhi asks Rhea to tell him the truth if something has happened. Ranbir drops Prachi and thanks her for the ice cream. She gets wet in the rain and accidentally falls into Ranbir’s arms. Sarita comes in anger and takes her inside. She gets angry at Ranbir and Prachi for the situation. Meanwhile, Rhea starts crying and lies to Abhi about Maya.

