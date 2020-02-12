Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, February 12, 2020: Sarita creates drama in front of Prachi

Sarita informs Shahana that it is way so that Prachi can confess her feelings. Ranbir and Prachi had romantic conversation.

The show starts with Sarita getting angry on Ranbir and Prachi. Shahana asks Ranbir to leave fo now. Prachi tries to explain her but she refuses listening her and informs her that whatever she saw was wrong. She asks her to do such things outside this house which shocks Prachi. Rhea informs Aliya about Abhi’s doubt on them but she somehow managed the situation in her favor. Aliya encourages her and asks her to not give up on her love.

Prachi argues with Sarita after which Sarita locks her in the room. She asks her to not meet Ranbir or else to leave the house. Shahana takes Prachi’s side in front of Sarita after which Sarita informs her that Prachi loves Ranbir but denies accepting that. She played this act so that Prachi can confess her true feelings for Ranbir. Vikram asks Ranbir to change wet clothes before Pallavi sees him.

Ranbir thinks about Prachi while Vikram comes to dry his hairs. Ranbir gets lost in Prachi’s thoughts. Ranbir and Vikram discusses about being wet in the rain, they both blackmails each other for telling the truth. Ranbir makes fun of him after which he leaves. Pragya reaches home while Shahana informs her everything happened. Pragya informs Sarita it is a wrong way and meets Prachi. Sarita creates a drama again and leaves. Pragya informs Prachi that she knows she is innocent and Sarita also lover her.

Sarita teases Shahana for Valentine’s day. Abhi and Pragya both thinks about each other. They gets upset being unable to contact each other. Rhea gets happy thinking about her and Ranbir. Prachi calls Ranbir and both asks about each other’s situation. The both talk something cheesy after which he is going to confess his feelings but stops and cuts the call.

Will Prachi be able to realize her true feelings for him? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

