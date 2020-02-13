Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, February 13, 2020: Ranbir thinks of proposing Prachi

Everyone in the college talks about Valentine’s day. Ranbir decides to confess his feelings to Prachi.

Kumkum Bhagya begins with Ranbir cutting Prachi’s call weirdly. Ranbir thinks about Prachi and smiles while Prachi also thinks about him. The next morning, Rhea enters the college on Valentine’s day but rejects all the proposals. She informs her friends that she is waiting for Ranbir to propose her. Abhi and Vikram reach office and feel something fishy in the office, Later they knows about Valentine. Abhi teases him and asks him to gift Pallavi an expensive gift. He remembers about Pragya because of this and leaves.

Aryan tells Ranbir to propose Prachi but he refuses and informs him of his plan of proposing her uniquely. Prachi asks Shahana about Sarita’s behavior but instead of answering Shahana tells her to propose Ranbir if she has feelings for him. Shahana and Prachi discuss about Valentine’s day while Ranbir overhears all their conversation. Aryan makes fun of him while Ranbir goes to buy flowers for Prachi.

Aryan informs Shahana about Ranbir and Prachi and hugs each other in excitement. They start fighting again but later sort it and decide to give a rose to each other. Ranbir looks for Prachi in the library and accidentally collides with Dimpy. Dimpy assumes that he is going to propose Rhea and inform her about this.

Ranbir meets Prachi and talks weirdly with her. Ranbir thinks to give flowers one by one. Prachi comes and informs him about a couple after which Ranbir changes his mind. He collides with her while Rhea feels jealous of seeing him with Prachi.

Will Ranbir confess his feelings for Prachi this Valentine's? Stay connected with us to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

