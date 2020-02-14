Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, February 14, 2020: Rhea changes the game

Abhi wishes to meet Pragya and Ranbir celebrates Valentine’s with Prachi. Rhea provokes Saloni against Prachi.

The episode begins with Rhea watching Prachi and Ranbir together. She says badly to Prachi and gets worried seeing Saloni there. Abhi buys flowers for Pragya and thinks about her. Ranbir apologizes to Prachi because of Rhea’s behavior but Prachi asks him to not come in between them. Dimpy sprinkles salt on Rhea’s burn at which she gets angry with her and thinks about Saloni. Saloni asks Prachi to meet her as she wants to tell her the name of the person who offered her money.

Vikram apologizes to Pragya for Pallavi’s bad behavior and offers her to open a cafeteria in his hotel. Pragya asks for some time to think about it while Sarita gets happy about the offer. Abhi comes to meet Pragya, she also reaches the same place but missed seeing him. They both get upset thinking about each other. Prachi and Ranbir come to meet Saloni but shares a moment together. Ranbir pours flowers on Prachi which makes her happier but Rhea feels jealous seeing them.

Prachi tries to contact Saloni but she doesn’t answer her. Rhea remembers how she reached to Saloni before her. Saloni tells her that she’ll expose her soon but Rhea provokes her against Prachi and changes the game. Flashback and Rhea thinks to plan something against Prachi to separate her from Ranbir.

What next will Rhea do now? Stay tuned to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

