Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, February 17, 2020: Pragya gets upset thinking about Abhi

Pragya informs Sarita about the flower holder. Later, Prachi and Ranbir follows Maya to catch the real culprit.

Kumkum Bhagya continues with Pragya thinking about Abhi. Pragya calls Vikram to ask about Purab but gets upset, She takes the flowers to her home. Prachi and Ranbir looks for Saloni but couldn’t find her. They both teases each other and leaves. Prachi overhears Maya’s conversation with Rhea. She takes Ranbir and asks him to follow Maya and discusses about the mastermind behind all the plans. Maya gets a hint that someone is following her while Ranbir and Prachi follows her all way.

They both reaches the mall, meanwhile, Rhea thinks about her safe game. Pallavi and Deeda scolds Meera for not taking medicine. Pallavi thinks to talk to Pragya about cafeteria proposal but Vikram requests Abhi to talk to her. On the other side, Sarita asks Pragya about the flowers. She informs that Abhi gave her. Sarita teases Shahana for Valentine’s day. She asks Pragya about the cafeteria and informs her to go with her for an event.

Prachi and Ranbir look for Maya in the mall but gets into a fight. This gives a chance to Rhea and Maya and they hides. Maya shares her worry with Rhea about her wedding. Shahana and Sarita arrives at the same mall for the shopping. Ranbir collides with Sarita and makes an excuse to her. He goes and hides Prachi from them in the changing room.

Maya informs Rhea that she can’t do anything now. Rhea requests her to not back out from the plan for which she demands for a diamond necklace. Rhea agrees for the gift. Prachi gets hurt from the stand while Ranbir cares for her. Shahana and Sarita tease each other and try to open the door. Prachi asks them to bring duppatta for her so that they can go away.

Rhea, Maya, Prachi and Ranbir leaves together from the changing room. Rhea gets worried seeing Ranbir while Prachi collides with Maya. Maya says bad to her but Prachi gives her correct answer for her deeds. Rhea makes an excuse to Ranbir and leaves. Maya confirms from Rhea about the necklace. Prachi and Ranbir sees Rhea talking to Maya and assumes wrong. Sarita sees Prachi and Ranbir together but leaves.

The salesgirl asks Prachi to take Maya’s dress with her. Shahana and Sarita discusses about Prachi and Ranbir. Prachi asks to drive the car while Ranbir insist her to aside but Prachi gets stubborn and the episode ends.

Credits :ZEE TV

