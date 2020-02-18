Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, February 18, 2020: Maya gets engaged at Vikram’s hotel

Ranbir and Prachi fights the whole way afterward the latter gets to know that Maya is getting married in Vikram’s hotel.

The show starts with Ranbir and Prachi reaching Maya’s home. They met her parents and try to find a clue against her. Prachi asks Ranbir what he is thinking but Ranbir makes her angry. Ranbir convinces her and talks about Maya. Shahana and Aryan arrive and asks them what are they planning. Rhea apologizes to Aliya for fulfilling Maya’s demand but Aliya shares her concern about Prachi. She tells her to keep an eye on Prachi’s move.

Prachi informs her plan to Aryan and Shahana for which Ranbir praises her. The next morning, Prachi wakes Shahana to come with her but Sarita comes and turns water on their plan. Shahana makes an excuse to aside Prachi for Ranbir’s help. Maya calls Rhea and gets angry at her. When Rhea replies to her she changes her mood and asks her to bring the necklace at the venue. Rhea gets worried thinking about Abhi.

Abhi talks to Aliya and tells her to teach Rhea the right things. Vikram calls Abhi and informs him about his problem. He asks Ranbir to come with him but Ranbir refuses to go. Pragya, Sarita, and Shahana reach the hotel. Vikram also arrives there while Ranbir comes to meet Prachi. Prachi gets irritated when Ranbir teases her and cuts her call. She accidentally collides with him and starts fighting again. They reach Maya’s home but Prachi’s dupatta stucks in the car for which she scolds Ranbir but Ranbir clarifies her mistake.

They both look inside Maya’s house to get some clue and follow them. Vikram thanks Pragya and Sarita for their work. Vikram taunts Abhi but gets hearing Abhi is also coming. Aryan makes fun of Shahana and ends up in an argument. Prachi informs Shahana about Ranbir’s childish behavior. Ranbir asks her to bring chips for her but she refuses. Ranbir’s car hits Abhi’s car after which Abhi orders them to come with him.

Pragya looks for the event’s preparation while Rhea reaches the same hotel to give Maya her necklace and bump into Sarita. Ranbir and Prachi start arugmenting on messages and informs the same to Abhi. Rhea gets to know that Maya is getting engaged in Vikram’s hotel. Sarita asks Rhea to apologize for falling the flower pot but Pragya comes and solves the issue. Rhea hugs her and leaves happily. Abhi leaves Ranbir and Prachi alone to continue their fight. Prachi and Ranbir get to know that Maya is getting engaged in his hotel.

What will happen next? Stay connected to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

Read More