Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, February 19, 2020: Abhi and Pragya miss meeting each other

Abhi and Pragya missed to meet while Prachi behaves weird in front of Ranbir after their dance.

Kumkum Bhagya begins with Prachi and Ranbir knowing that Maya’s wedding taking place in Vikram’s hotel. Sarita asks for Pragya’s help in food. Abhi enters the hotel and talks to Vikram about Pragya only then they missed to see each other again. Rhea gives the necklace to Maya. Prachi and Ranbir get in a sweet-sour fight while they see Sarita and hides. Vikram scolds the manager for being irresponsible. Abhi comes and teases him for taking tension after which they discuss about Prachi’s mother and Ranbir.

Abhi asks Vikram to order the food, at the same time, Pragya motivates the workers. Sarita feels something fishy when she watches Rhea and Maya together while Rhea also sees her. Ranbir and Prachi change their dress to complete their mission. Rhea yells on Sarita for interfering in her life and she leaves. Abhi and Vikram meet Maya’s father and get shocked to see Maya there. Abhi asks him to cancel the engagement but Vikram makes him understand that he can’t do this and tries to calm him down.

Pragya gets worried thinking to prepare food for Abhi and Vikram. On the other hand, Ranbir and Prachi try to find Maya’s room and get into dancing together for her engagement. Vikram asks Abhi his care for Prachi and Ranbir. Pragya calls Vikram to asks her for the starters' testing. Prachi leaves the dance floor while Ranbir follows her. He asks her what happened at which Prachi realizes that she loves him. He tries to clarify her but she behaves weirdly and asks him to stay away from him. Rhea overhears their conversation and thinks to find a way to get rid of them.

Vikram irritates Abhi and asks him to forgive him. When Abhi praises Ranbir after which Vikram tells him to adopt Ranbir. Pragya arrives to give the starters but Abhi coincidently again missed to see her. Ranbir and Prachi try to find Maya but Rhea saves her. Sarita informs Pragya about Rhea and Maya’s friendship but Pragya refuses to believe her. Abhi asks about Pragya but Shahana informs him about her. Abhi feels the foods taste similar to Pragya’s. Maya’s mother catches Ranbir and Prachi together and asks about Maya. She scolds her for coming out late while Prachi goes to check the washroom.

