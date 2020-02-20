Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, February 20, 2020: Rhea gets jealous seeing Ranbir and Prachi together

Pragya catches Ranbir and Prachi hiding from Vikram. Later, Sarita gets to know that Rhea is up to something.

The show begins with Prachi looking for Maya’s friend but informs Ranbir that there is no one inside. Ranbir and Prachi feel weird when they bumped into each other. He makes Prachi wear the earring watching which makes Rhea jealous. Shahana takes revenge from Aryan for laughing at her. Vikram asks Ranbir where he is and scolds him for not speaking properly. Ranbir makes an excuse to clear his way. Sarita questions Rhea what she is doing with Maya after which Rhea talks badly with her.

Sarita gets confused about Rhea’s word against Prachi. Pragya overhears Ranbir’s conversation with Vikram and asks them what’s going on. Ranbir and Prachi stagger in front of her but Shahana comes and saves them. Pragya asks Ranbir to help Vikram in his work while Rhea gets happy for their separation. Rhea plans a trap against Prachi but Sarita gets to know that she is planning something fishy and keeps an eye on her.

Chaubey requests Abhi to sing the song for them after which he agrees. Sarita follows Rhea but missed to catch her while Rhea puts water on the floor so that Prachi be a victim of current. Ranbir tells Pragya that she and Abhi’s behavior is the same. Shahana hides from Aryan but Ranbir messes up all the things. Rhea feels her plan dangerous but stops herself from informing Prachi.

