Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, February 21, 2020: Rhea gets upset because of her failure

Ranbir saves Prachi from electrocution. Later, Pragya hears Abhi singing and goes to meet him.

The episode starts with Shahana and Aryan fighting at the party while Vikram arrives and asks Ranbir to come with him. On the other side, Prachi goes to light the lamp, meanwhile, Rhea watches her from behind. Pragya and Ranbir watch Prachi in trouble and saves her on time. Abhi congratulates Maya and Mohit and threatens Maya for her deeds. Chaubey informs everyone that Abhi is going to perform for them.

Rhea gets tensed on her plan’s failure. Pragya sees Rhea’s shadow and goes to check but missed to see her. Ranbir takes Prachi to the doctor on Pragya’s order. Pragya rushes to meet Abhi when she hears his song. Pragya tries to contact him but the guard takes him up. Maya shares her worry with Rhea but Rhea asks her to calm down and take rest. Prachi informs Ranbir that she is fine and doesn’t need a doctor at which Ranbir gets angry.

Ranbir and Prachi again get into a small fight after which Ranbir asks her why she is behaving weirdly. They both get lost in each other, but Prachi tries to distract him from his questions.. Chaubey shows his picture to Abhi after which he gets shocked to see Maya wearing Rhea’s necklace while Pragya missed catching Abhi again. Prachi feels uncomfortable when Ranbir informs her about his confession and the episode ends here. Stay with us for the next.

Credits :ZEE TV

