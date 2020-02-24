Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, February 24, 2020: Prachi denies accepting her feelings for Ranbir

Prachi consoles Ranbir and boosts his courage. Afterwards, Abhi eagerly waits for Rhea.

The episode continues with Ranbir telling Prachi that he was stupid who got into Maya's talk. He gets upset but Prachi consoles him and promises to take him out of this mess soon. She leaves and gets confused about her feelings. Prachi denies accepting her feelings for him. On the other side, Abhi thinks about Maya’s necklace and helps a lady in midway. Pragya cries because of Abhi and gets upset.

Abhi asks Meera about Rhea’s whereabouts after which she leaves for home. Maya gets shocked seeing Ranbir in his room. Ranbir yells on her for putting him into the molestation case and warns to confess the truth. Rhea collides with Prachi accidentally and gets into an argument with her. Prachi answers her well after which Rhea leaves the hotel. Meera asks Abhi what happened after which he informs her what he saw.

Shahana informs Prachi that she is in love with Ranbir but Prachi refuses to listen her. Maya asks Ranbir that he cannot do anything but Ranbir pressurize her to reveal the truth. Will Maya accept her mistake? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

