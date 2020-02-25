Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, February 25, 2020: Ranbir creates trouble for himself

Ranbir’s plan to threaten Maya fails when everyone hears them. Afterwards, Prachi gets angry on him for creating the mess.

Kumkum Bhagya begins with Ranbir threatening Maya to reveal the truth. Abhi questions himself for Rhea’s necklace, afterward, he asks Rhea about knowing Maya personally. Meera takes Rhea’s side but Abhi stops her while Rhea makes an excuse to him at which Abhi believes her. Ranbir is shouting on Maya but the worker mistakenly turns on Maya's mic, due to which everyone listened to her and Ranbir’s conversation and misunderstood them.

Everyone is shocked while Maya and Ranbir get surprised to see them in front of everyone. Pragya and Prachi try to take his side but Maya’s fiancé Mohit asks to call off his wedding because of Maya’s betrayal. Later, Chaubey declares Maya and Ranbir’s wedding in front of everyone. Prachi yells on Ranbir for creating this mess. They get into an argument after which Prachi leaves from there. Ranbir regrets for his plan which backfired on him.

Prachi shares her anger with Pragya but Pragya manages to handle her and makes her understand to support Ranbir. Ranbir comes to meet Prachi at her home but she shows her anger and the episode ends here.

Credits :ZEE TV

