Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, February 4, 2020: Prachi tells the truth to Ranbir

Prachi reveals Maya’s plot to Ranbir. Rhea assumes Ranbir is happy because of her.

The episode starts with Ranbir rejecting Prachi’s call. Prachi think to meet him the college. Rhea asks him to drop her for the college. Prachi waits for Ranbir’s arrival. Rhea and Ranbir thanks each other for supporting them. Rhea warns Prachi to stay away from him. She says to Ranbir to take care of himself. Some college friends goes to ask Ranbir about the Lohri incident. Aryan calms Ranbir’s anger against Prachi. Nick provokes Ranbir against Prachi and he gets into a fight with him.

Aryan takes Ranbir away from there while their conversation was heard by Shahana. Aryan blames Prachi for Ranbir’s condition but Shahana informs him the truth. Ranbir denies playing football with his friends. Prachi meets Ranbir and tells him that she believes him and has complete trust in him. She informs him about Maya’s plot against them. Ranbir and Prachi decide to plan something together to catch the real culprit. Prachi informs him to not disclose this to anyone.

Rhea sees Ranbir happy and assumes that his happiness is because of her. Maya asks Prachi to meet her in the class. Saloni tells her friends about Maya’s deeds. Rhea accidentally hits her while talking to Maya. She informs Maya to keep Prachi close to her but Maya gets lost in her thoughts hearing Saloni’s name by someone. Maya reaches the classroom and gets tensed to see Saloni there instead of Prachi. Saloni confronts her about her boyfriend Rohan at the same time Prachi arrives and listens all their conversation.

How will Prachi prove Ranbir innocent? Stay with us to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

Read More