Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, February 5, 2020: Prachi involves Saloni in her plan

Prachi takes Saloni’s help against Maya. Later, She informs Ranbir about the same.

Kumkum Bhagya begins with Saloni blaming Maya for snatching her boyfriend. Maya gets worried and takes Prachi away from there. Shahana asks Aryan to promise him that he won’t tell anyone about Prachi. Prachi brings Shahana to canteen for her plan. Maya asks Prachi to bring Shahana from Aryan’s table. Prachi goes and tells Shahana to play a act of fighting. She makes her sit with Maya and leaves from there to talk to Saloni.

Prachi asks for her help in Maya’s case. Rhea gets mad at Prachi for making Maya sit in front of Ranbir but Aryan tells her to cool down. Prachi misleads Maya for taking Saloni’s advantage in molestation case. Maya tells her that she will talk to her for find the reason behind doing this. Maya calls Rhea to meet her at her house but Rhea gets tensed when Ranbir asks him to drop her.

Prachi asks Ranbir to meet him at the backyard. Ranbir informs Aryan about the same and asks him to drop Shahana at home. He feels something fishy when he sees Shahana sitting with Aryan. Ranbir gets lost in his thoughts seeing Prachi and meets her. They get into a sour sweet fight after which Prachi informs him that Saloni will help them in their case. He refuses to hear but Prachi angrily makes him listen the plan.

Will Prachi’s plan be successful or it will cause Ranbir trouble? Stay tuned to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

