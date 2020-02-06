Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, February 6, 2020: Rhea thinks of handling Saloni

Rhea discusses with Aliya about Saloni. Prachi tells Ranbir her another step.

The episode starts with Rhea asking Maya to stop Saloni from interference. Maya suggests her to offer some money to her. Rhea gets panicked and discusses it with Aliya. Aliya tells her to calm down she’ll think something. Prachi and Shahana prepare food for Pragya. Shahana jokingly tells Sarita about their work. Prachi informs Pragya about Ranbir. Pragya gets happy seeing Prachi and Shahana’s care for everyone. She thinks to inform Abhi about it but gets upset for not having a conversation with him.

Next morning, Abhi sees Ranbir and asks him to tell the reason for his happiness. He indirectly says that Prachi believes him but Abhi assumes that he is talking about Rhea. Ranbir changes the topic to Rhea which makes Abhi believe that it is Rhea. Rhea asks them what they are talking about but Abhi leaves both of them alone. Ranbir goes to pick Prachi’s call while Rhea calls Aliya.

Aliya tells her to transfer the money from her bag while Abhi arrives there at the same time. Aliya makes an excuse but Abhi gets a doubt on them. Ranbir comes to pick Prachi and gets in sweet argument with her. Ranbir asks her where they are going ahead on which she gives a sarcastic reply. She tells her next move to him against Maya. Prachi hides in the car seeing Rhea at the signal. Rhea and Ranbir both crosses the signal. Prachi and Ranbir both teases each other. Prachi thinks about Maya’s next move.

Will she be able to find the real culprit? Stay with us to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

