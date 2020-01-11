Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, January 11, 2020: Abhi is suspicious of Sanju

Ranbir gets his bail. Pragya and Abhi both have a doubt on Sanju

Episode starts with Ranbir sharing his doubt about Sanju to Rhea & saying about finding the culprit soon. Meanwhile, Rhea yells on Prachi for Ranbir’s arrest and this led a fight between the two again. Prachi informs her that she will always stand by Ranbir, as he is a good friend of her. Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) & Vikram on the other side tries to help Ranbir. Abhi also suspects Sanju as he hid after seeing him, he thinks that might be he is taking revenge from Prachi.

Pragya (Sriti Jha) also has a doubt on Sanju after knowing the Diwali incident. She thinks to take Mr. Mehra’s help. Abhi calls Prachi but wasn’t able to talk to her. Pragya felt guilty seeing Ranbir behind the bars. She tells him not to do such things again. Ranbir informs her that he cannot listen anything against Prachi, which makes Pragya happy that Prachi has find a good support. Ranbir wants Pragya to choose him for Prachi fo which Pragya also says yes. He thinks that Pragya knows about his love for Prachi.

Abhi protects Ranbir from the inspector and tells him to support the right. Vikram tries to make Abhi calm but Abhi doesn’t listens. Prachi learns about Ranbir’s bail & sees Abhi with him. Abhi tells her that he knows she is innocent & gives her assurance about catching the culprit soon. He suggest her to keep distance from Sanju.

Prachi tells Pragya about Mr. Mehra’s presence, but Abhi & Pragya both missed to see each other. Ranbir got back to home & pampered by his mother, while Abhi tells Vikram to manage his wife’s anger himself. Stay connected with us to know when Abhi and Pragya will meet?

