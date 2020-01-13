Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, January 13, 2020: Sanju tries to escape from everyone

Ranbir and Abhi searches for Sanju. Sanju escapes again

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Abhi and Vikram pulling Pallavi’s leg. She locks Ranbir so that she can protect her from having any trouble. Ranbir decides to find the truth about Sanju. He jumps from the window. Ranbir meets Rhea and tells him that he is going to find Sanju and will talk to her later, which makes Rhea tensed. She gets shocked to see his immense faith on Prachi.

Abhi gets the information through a detective friend Manish about Yuvraj, the person who was involved in the MMS scandal. Rhea overhears conversation between Abhi and Ranbir in which they are talking about catching the main culprit. Sanju on the other hand laughs thinking about Prachi. Rhea calls and informs him that Abhi has come to know about him, so try to run away as soon as possible.

Prachi tells Pragya that Ranbir has doubt on Sanju, Pragya also says that Ranbir is correct. Prachi shares her tension with Pragya. In the college, Ranbir beats Yuvraj and Yuvraj reveals the truth about making the fake MMS. Sanju comes to the college but runs away before Ranbir can catch him. Abhi gets a call from Manish who tells him the live location of Sanju. Rhea gets worried seeing this. Abhi follows Sanju. On the other side Ranbir, Pragya and Prachi also follows Sanju. Abhi and Sanju's car survives in collision. After which Abhi catches and beats Sanju. Sanju throws peddle on Abhi’s head and runs from there. But injured Abhi still follows Sanju. To see will Abhi be able to catch him or not stay tuned with us.

Credits :ZEE TV

