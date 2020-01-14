Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, January 14, 2020: Prachi slaps Sanju

Prachi slaps Sanju expressing her hatred. Pragya is bitten by snake.

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Abhi following Sanju into the jungle. Prachi, Ranbir and Pragya also looks for Sanju. Pragya also gets hurt and Rhea cares for her. Abhi and Pragya have a hit and miss again. Ranbir runs after Sanju. Sanju reaches to the dead and threatens them to jump in the bridge. Ranbir asks him that why did he ruin Prachi's image. He says him that he is stain on his friendship. Sanju blames Ranbir that because of him he did this.

Pragya also wants to look for Sanju buy Rhea takes to the car. Pragya senses Abhi' presence around her and goes away. Pragya didn't saw that she was bitten by a snake. Sanju and Ranbir had an argument regarding Prachi and confesses his crime. Abhi tells them to get Sanju punished. Rhea wants Sanju to not get caught by them. Abhi wants Sanju to apologize Prachi. Prachi slaps Sanju expressing her hatred, which in return made Sanju anger.

Sanju threatens them to throw Prachi from the bridge but falls himself. Prachi was saved by Abhi and Ranbir. Sanju was also saved by falling in the river. He swears to not spare Ranbir and kill Prachi's family. Rhea informs Prachi about Pragya resting in the car. Abhi again misses to see Pragya. Abhi tells Ranbir to drop Prachi and her mom, but Prachi sees Pragya' foot turning blue and tells Ranbir about this. Rhea scolds abhi for not getting aid by the doctor and insist to call the doctor. Pragya gets treated well and happy to see Ranbir's care for them. Pallavi is worried about Ranbir and finds that he escaped from the window. Ranbir behaves funny after coming back to home. Ranbir gets happy knowing about Prachi and her mom coming for the Lohri. Will Abhi and Pragya be able to meet this time? Stay in touch with us to know more.

