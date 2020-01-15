Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, January 15, 2020: Aliya makes an evil plan

Aliya makes a plan to separate Ranbir and Prachi. Pragya sees Abhi.

In Kumkum Bhagya Abhi and Vikram comes for the Lohri celebration. Ranbir complains to Abhi and Vikram to not leave him from the next time with the ladies. Vikram's mom makes an enjoyment of Vikram, which makes him upset. Abhi collides with Meera, which dazzles her. Alia asks Purab to smile, but he says that there is no means of smiling for me. Rhea looks for Ranbir and meets Meera instead.

She asks her the reason of being so lost these days. Rhea tells her that she will tell her once she figures it out. Rhea sees Pragya and goes to meet her. Meera thinks how quickly she roll over from here. Rhea welcomes Pragya and hugs her, while Prachi and Shahna get jealous seeing them. Meera meets Pragya and she tells her that may be Rhea is in love with someone. Meera gets joyful hearing this.

On the other side Rhea sees Ranbir starring Prachi and gets upset. She confronts to Aliya about this, but Aliya says she has a plan to separate Ranbir and Prachi. Shahana sees Ranbir following her and Prachi. Aryan asks him about the reason he is getting mad. Ranbir tells him that Prachi has made him mad. Meanwhile, Prachi comes to meet Ranbir and asks him why he is getting so nervous. Ranbir wishes Prachi happy lohri and excuses himself. Prachi goes to meet Ranbir’s grandmother. Shahna asks Ranbir that why they are running away from them, but he runs away from there.

Afterwards, Aliya informs Rhea about defaming Ranbir to separate him from Prachi. She tells her that we are going to break Prachi’s trust for Ranbir. Abhi sees Purab upset and tries to cheer him up. Pragya smiles seeing Abhi and remember about past moments. Meera sees Pragya and asks her if in love one has to live for other’s happiness. Pragya says yes it is necessary to live for each other’s happiness. Later, Pragya thinks that maybe Abhi is here to perform. To know will Pragya and Abhi meet this time? Or will Aliya separates Ranbir and Prachi? Stay tuned with us.

Credits :ZEE TV

