Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, January 16, 2020: Abhi dances with Pragya

Abhi dances with Pragya. Ranbir thinks about a way to confess Prachi about his love

The episode starts with Abhi talking t Purab about Meera’s weird behavior, Purab tells him to don't get meera out of work. Abhi confirms him that he’ll not let her go. Abhi tells him once she gets married with a suitable guy, then can take my love story forward. Abhi gets confused by Purab’s saying. Rhea doubts on Prachi if our plan backfires then, But Aliya makes her understand that this won’t be going to happen and promises her that Ranbir will be yours only.

Prachi asks Shahana where she is running, she tells her that she was searching for Ranbir. Prachi takes her to the Lohri celebration. Ranbir tells Aryan that Prachi is making him crazy. He don’t know what is happening to him. Aryan suggest him to take help from an experienced person and Ranbir decides to take Vikram’s help in it. Pragya sees Purab and goes to meet him, but in her way she meets Abhi.

They both have a slight tip, Purab thinks that they are fighting again and calls Abhi on the stage to sing a song. Abhi blames Pragya for it and goes to perform. Meera imagines Abhi dancing with him, while Abhi dances with Pragya. Alia gets angry after seeing this. Pragya gets a sprain while dancing, Abhi takes him for first aid. Vikram tells Ranbir that Aryan told him that he loves someone. Ranbir tells him that he is just asking for his friend. Vikram says him that it is just a common problem of every lover. Vikram pulls Ranbir's leg, causing Runbir to get fed up, and he leaves from there. Later Ranbir searches for Vikram, while Maya enters the club. Aliya informs Maya to put molestation charge on Ranbir, but it must look like genuine. Maya says her that the work will get done by today only. Does Aliya’s plan will get succeed? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

Read More