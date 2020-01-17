Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, January 17, 2020: Pragya gets to know about Rhea’s hatred

Abhi comes closer to Pragya. Aliya warns Abhi to not hurt Rhea

The show starts with Abhi taking care of Pragya. He puts medicine on Pragya’s ankle. Prachi and Shahana enjoys Lohri festival. Ranbir tells Aryan that he has decided Prachi will be his wife. He smiles seeing Prachi. Tushar apologizes to Prachi which makes Ranbir jealous. Rhea orders Maya to perform her task. Ranbir leaves from there and meets Maya. Maya asks him that do they know each other? May be replied by Ranbir.

Abhi tries to come close to Pragya, but Aliya arrives there and he leaves. Aliya gets angry at Pragya, but Pragya only tells her upside down. Aliya tells her that Rhea hates her and this is the only reason why Abhi is not bringing him to Mehra house. Ranbir talks to Maya, while Aryan tells him that Prachi is feeling jealous. Prachi tells Shahana that he’s just irritating.

Vikram sees Ranbir flirting with Maya and tells him to impress her mother instead of the girl. Abhi comes to Pragya but find her nowhere and gets tensed. He confronts Aliya and she tells him the truth. Abhi tells her to stay away from this matter, but she warns him that she will not tolerate someone who disturbs Rhea’s life. Rhea overhears their conversation and tells Abhi to don’t make Aliya cry and not force her to meet her mother. Aliya questions Abhi that how will he try to meet Rhea and Pragya?

Will Pragya will learn who her daughter is? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

Read More