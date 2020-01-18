Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, January 18, 2020: Ranbir tries to make Prachi jealous

Ranbir assumes Prachi is jealous of Maya. Abhi tries to calm Pragya.

The show Kumkum Bhagya begins with Pragya crying and thinking about Aliya’s word. Abhi looks for Pragya and feels her near the changing room, but wasn’t able to find her. Prachi wants to look for Pragya but Shahana asks her how could she can leave Ranbir with such a stingy girl. Prachi tells her that she is not interested in Ranbir. Maya tries to provoke Ranbir to impress his girl. Prachi agrees for talking to Ranbir once.

Prachi comes and takes Ranbir away from Aryan, ranbir becomes happy seeing this. Rhea comes to Pragya weeping and hugs her. Pragya makes her understand that sometimes nothing happens like we want and calms her down. Pragya and Rhea both cries. Prachi talks to Ranbir and tells him to stay away from Maya as she is not good. Ranbir likes seeing Prachi speaking continuously. Pragya and Abhi thinks about Rhea’s hatred for Pragya. Abhi holds Pragya’s hand and hugs her. He tells her to listen to her heart.

Everyone starts dancing, while Maya tells Ranbir to take her help on which he agrees. Aliya informs Rhea to collect drugs from her. Rhea gives the medicine to Maya and hides seeing Abhi towards her. Ranbir tries to make Prachi jealous. Maya takes Ranbir inside the home. Will Maya be successful in her intentions? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

