Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, January 20, 2020: Maya plans a trap for Ranbir

Aliya gets angry seeing Abhi and Pragya together. Maya tries to trap Ranbir.

The episode begins with Abhi holding Pragya’s hand. Aliya gets angry seeing them and plans to do something terrible. Aliya tells a waiter to perform the task. Prachi is angry at Ranbir. She goes to him to take her bracelet and misses seeing Pragya with Abhi. Everyone starts Lohri celebration. Abhi and Pragya celebrate Lohri together. The waiter throws burnt wood towards Pragya, after which Abhi lifts Pragya in the lap to complete the rounds of Lohri. Aliya gets angrier after this.

Pragya tells Abhi to not meet her as Rhea is also present here. On the other hand, Maya tries to trap Ranbir in her trap. Maya remembers that she left her purse with Rhea and goes to take it. Rhea warns Maya to stay in her limits. Ranbir tells Maya about Prachi. Ranbir drinks the juice in which Maya has mixed the drug. Pragya informs Prachi that she is leaving for home.

Pragya meets Aliya on her way and warns her that one day her daughter will unite her and Abhi. Abhi goes after her, while Purab confronts Aliya. Meera overhears their conversation and gets tensed.

Will Rhea help Abhi and Pragya to unite? Or will she become the reason for their separation? Stay connected with us to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

